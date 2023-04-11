amana partners with Real Vision to offer world-class education tools

amana customers can now benefit from free courses on investment and trading

Published: Tue 11 Apr 2023, 11:07 AM

amana, one of MENA’s leading online neobrokers, is now offering its customers a chance to learn all about trading and investing from world-class experts at US-based Real Vision, a leading source of digital, on-demand financial education.

The partnership aims to empower amana’s customers in the Middle East by offering open-access tutorials and courses on both the amana.app and amana app website, enabling access for all to the financial markets.

"Trading and investing are learned skills. And we want everyone to be equipped with what they need to build their financial future successfully. Customers need to understand the reality of the markets, they need to know the risks involved and how to manage them. They need practical knowledge, tips, and tools to help them along on this investment journey. And this is exactly what our partnership with Real Vision is all about. It’s also us walking the talk on growing financial literacy in the region."

In partnership with Real Vision, amana will unveil Investor Tutorials and The Real Investing Course. Investor Tutorials are bite-size videos to help investors better understand critical market concepts. The Real Investing Course is Real Vision’s flagship five-module programme, created by world-class experts to help everyone become better, more confident investors.

Unlike typical academic courses, these courses are created with practical guides for trading and investing as they learn about risk mitigation, asset and portfolio management, derivatives as well as types of investment strategies.

amana customers will also get access to a daily Real Vision video covering the international markets, as well as a daily video focusing on crypto markets.

As the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) is gaining more and more traction for investment in favour of local capital markets, amana will also be offering a bi-weekly regional market update covering trends in MENA markets, tailor-made for amana’s customers.

Overall, five key new features can now be enjoyed exclusively by amana customers on the amana website and inside the downloadable amana app to fill the knowledge gap:

Investor Tutorials: available on both www.amana.app website, and inside the amana app.

The Real Investing Course: in-app access only

The Daily Briefing video update (weekdays): in-app access only.

Real Vision Crypto Daily Briefing video update (weekdays): in-app access only.

Bi-weekly MENA update: in-app access only.

The Real Vision courses and videos are currently live on the amana platforms. These courses and videos can be accessed for free for all amana customers.

"Our goal is to provide everyone from ordinary traders to professional investors unparalleled access to the very best insights and analysis from the most famous and respected names in finance,” said Raoul Pal, co-founder and CEO at Real Vision. “There is far too much noise in mainstream coverage of markets, which means it’s impossible for investors to get real insight. We empower people to profit from knowledge, and I’m thrilled to welcome the amana community to the Real Vision universe."

Real Vision’s courses are an addition to amana’s existing ‘Learn’ section on the company’s website and app, which already include a library of blogs and videos covering a wide range of trading and investment topics, including how-to videos. amana is committed to continue building out this section and offering more high-quality financial education tools for its customers in the future. All blogs and videos are currently available for free on both amana’s web and app.