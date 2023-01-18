Aloft Palm Jumeirah celebrates fifth anniversary

Published: Wed 18 Jan 2023, 5:07 PM

Aloft Palm Jumeirah, a Marriott International hotel is celebrating its 5th anniversary. Set on the East Crescent of the world-renowned landmark, Palm Jumeirah in Dubai, Aloft Palm Jumeirah Hotel is the perfect spot to relax, sip in style or dine by the pool & at the beach, or enjoy any of its many amenities and attractions.

The hotel is launching a sassy offer on their anniversary, Dh5 per room per night for a limited number of rooms. This promotion is bookable only on January 20, midnight onwards for stays between January 21 to 31. And to make their anniversary even more special, Aloft Palm Jumeirah will also be offering 50 per cent discount on selected food and beverage outlets for five hour/ five days, starting between January 21 and 25 from 4 pm till 9 pm.

Aloft Palm Jumeirah has 200 loft-inspired rooms featuring stylish surroundings, contemporary touches, and amenities such as comfortable, plush platform beds, airy 9-foot-high ceilings, walk-in showers with rainfall showerheads, mesmerising views over the Arabian Sea and more. The hotel offers a vibrant social scene, where you can sip in style in one of the 6 outlets, including WXYZ bar, Luchador Rooftop Cantina and Lounge on the 11th floor, mixing Mexican cuisine with unbeatable beverages and views on the terrace. There’s also East and Seaboard for international all-day dining, casual dining at Re:fuel by Aloft, a 24/7 self-serve eatery and kiosk.

Guests can enjoy the beach bar, the magnificent sunset and water sport activities at Aloft Aloha beach.

Reservations and information is available by visiting: www.aloftpalmjumeirah.com/ and stay updated on Instagram and Facebook.