AlBaddad Saudi Holding breaks Guinness World Records title for the largest marquee complex (cumulative area)

Published: Thu 13 Jul 2023, 1:59 PM

Albaddad Capital, through its arm in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Albaddad Saudi Holding and Albaddad Manasik achieved a new and unique achievement by breaking the Guinness World Records title for the largest marquee complex (cumulative area), as it built the largest number of mobile and fixed buildings in the world with an area of 1,538,520 sqm during the last Hajj season in Mecca on June 27, constructed in a record period of only three months’ time.

On this occasion, Dr Fateen Albaddad, chairman of the board of directors at Albaddad Capital, said: "Albaddad Capital is proud of achieving this great achievement, which is an unprecedented global achievement around the world."

Albaddad Saudi Holding Company is considered one of the largest companies in the Kingdom specialised in temporary buildings and their equipment. It was established in 1997. The company has great experience in the field of temporary buildings with adherence to international standards through buildings that withstand high temperatures and winds up to 150 knots and all-weather factors.

Albaddad Capital was established in 1971 and has great experience in the field of modular buildings, aluminium and steel structures. For his part, Zayed Albaddad, the executive managing partner at Albaddad Capital, said: The Company is currently working on building Albaddad Industrial City in Mecca Al-Mukarramah with an area of one million sqm using the latest technology with Albaddad’s expertise since 1971 amid the great development pursued by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under the leadership of Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, and the city will include factories for prefabricated houses, fit-out, furniture, steel and aluminium structures, air conditioners, and clothing for pilgrims.