Al Maya announces Polish Week: A celebration of Polish food and culture

Published: Sat 20 May 2023, 2:03 PM Last updated: Sat 20 May 2023, 2:30 PM

Al Maya Supermarkets has launched Polish Week, a celebration of Poland’s food and culture until June 1. Kamal Vachani, group director and partner at Al Maya Group, said: “Our stores will be filled with a wide range of authentic Polish grocery products, including crackers, beverages, sausages, protein bars, and gluten-free items.”

The Polish Week’ was inaugurated by Jakub Slawek, ambassador of Poland to the UAE at Al Maya Supermarket. The ambassador welcomed Al Maya’s efforts in promoting Polish products in the UAE and especially Polish Week across Al Maya Supermarkets.

“Polish Week is a fantastic opportunity for our customers to experience delicious delicacies all the way from Poland. Our products are sourced directly from Poland, ensuring the best quality and authenticity. We hope that our store visitors will join us in celebrating Polish food and culture, and we look forward to introducing them to the many unique flavours of Polish cuisine,”added Vachani.