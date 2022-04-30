Abu Dhabi: Saeed Jaber Al Kuwaiti appointed as SEHA’s new Group CEO

Saeed Jaber Al Kuwaiti has been appointed as the new Group CEO of Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA).

Al Kuwaiti has more than 24 years of experience in healthcare and financial management and succeeds Dr Tarek Fathey as the CEO of the UAE’s largest healthcare network.

In his previous positions, Al Kuwaiti worked as CEO at Tawam Hospital and Al Mafraq Hospital, part of SEHA’s network, where he was responsible for many of the network’s successes and achievements.

Over the last decade, he has played a significant part in enhancing the overall position of Tawam Hospital as a centre of excellence in oncology.

As Group CEO, Al Kuwaiti will be responsible for providing strategic leadership across the SEHA network and championing Pure Health’s vision to deliver enhanced longevity and healthier lives for citizens and residents in the UAE.

Salem Al Nuaimi, Chairman, SEHA, said: “Under Al Kuwaiti’s leadership and with his exceptional track record, SEHA will continue to go from strength to strength as we integrate closer with Pure Health. This is a new, exciting and positive chapter in SEHA’s journey as we aspire to become more integrated, holistic and outcome focused to help shape a healthier and happier nation.”

Al Kuwaiti is looking forward to his new role and said: “Having been embedded within SEHA since its inception, I am a firm believer and advocate for the integral role our network plays in delivering exceptional healthcare for patients across the UAE and beyond. SEHA is truly the backbone of the UAE healthcare system, and it is a great honour to become Group Chief Executive Officer and to work alongside Pure Health to take our organisation to new heights. Together, we will further elevate the health and well-being of the UAE population.”

In January, it was announced that ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies, would consolidate several healthcare companies, including SEHA, within Pure Health to create the largest healthcare platform in the country.

