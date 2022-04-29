Abu Dhabi: Covid-19 assessment centre moves to new location

A week-long campaign will be held to celebrate frontline heroes and their invaluable contribution to society
The Covid-19 Prime Assessment Center in Abu Dhabi’s Mafraq Hospital will be moved to Al Mushrif Wedding Hall from Saturday, April 30.
“From April 30, all patients will be redirected to the new location at Al Mushrif Wedding Hall,” announced Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) – the UAE’s largest healthcare network.
The centre is dedicated to the assessment, treatment, and follow-up services for Covid-19 positive patients, and provides the community with easy and safe access to testing, medical assessment, guidance at the hands of qualified medical professionals.
