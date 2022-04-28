Ramadan 2022: Abu Dhabi health worker values fasting, enjoys Iftar on the job

Taking care of patients and seeing them happy gives him utmost satisfaction

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Thu 28 Apr 2022

For Hayan Fayez Abdulaziz, Ramadan is a unique month. The Abu Dhabi health worker values fasting and having Iftar at work is something he enjoys because he loves his job.

The 31-year-old Palestinian expat works in Seha’s Triage Arya in the red zone for Covid-19 patients in Abu Dhabi.

Abdulaziz, who has been a resident of Abu Dhabi for three years, says he’s treasures the holy month.

“Ramadan is a month of obedience and tolerance. It's a time when we worship God more. Family gatherings increase, and the bonds becomes stronger during this month of blessings,” he said.

“Perhaps one of the most important lessons we learn during Ramadan is patience. Fasting also teaches us how to juggle between work and worship. For me, work is a form of worship, especially when you are working in a place where you serve people and make them happy,” he added.

He ensures that he finds time to pray during the holy month. “I perform the five daily prayers as per time, as my workplace allows us to do it during our work hours. When I return home at night, I perform Tahajjud prayers, in addition to reading the Qur’an and supplications,” said Abdulaziz, adding that he also donates towards the needy during this month.

The nature of his job, however, doesn’t allow him to end his fast at home. “I do the afternoon or evening shifts, so I have Iftar at my workplace,” Abdulaziz said.

“However, I enjoy ending the fast on the job, and I am proud of that. As a health worker, taking care of patients and seeing them happy gives me utmost satisfaction,” he added.

Abdulaziz says he prefers dishes that are rich in proteins, and goes for vegetables, fish oir hot soup for Iftar. He, however, misses popular dishes from his home in Palestine like Sayadiyah and Shakreen.

