Visa-free entry to Oman announced for GCC residents

All residents in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries may now enter the Sultanate of Oman without a visa, Oman Airports announced on Wednesday.
According to the Times of Oman, a new circular released by the Directorate General of Passports and Residence said that the rule is applicable to all commercial professions.
The circular also stated that residents are not required to arrive directly from their country of residence to avail this facility; "it is permitted at any time and from any destination they arrive from."
In order to enter Oman, a resident's visa in the GCC must be valid for a period of no less than three months. The circular also notes that the granting of visas to restricted nationalities will only be applied after following the required policies.
