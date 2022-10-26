New 'second home visa' to let tourists with $130,000 live in Bali for 10 years

In his first speech, he says the nation is facing a 'profound economic crisis' and that he has been chosen to take office to fix some of Liz Truss's mistakes
Indonesia has entered the race to attract wealthy global citizens for long-term stays in bolstering the growth of Southeast Asia's largest economy with a focus on Bali, Bloomberg reported.
A new "second home visa" of five years and 10 years are eligible for those possessing at least $130,000 in their bank accounts, according to a new regulation issued on Tuesday. The policy takes effect on Christmas, or 60 days after the issuance of the new rule.
"This a non-fiscal incentive for certain foreigners to make a positive contribution to the Indonesian economy," said Acting Director General for Immigration Widodo Ekatjahjana during a launch ceremony in the resort island.
Indonesia adds to a list of countries from Costa Rica to Mexico offering long-term stays to lure professionals, retirees and other affluent people.
Indonesia floated plans for a digital nomad visa in 2021, focused on attracting visitors to Bali, the nation's top destination for international holidaymakers and a major source of foreign exchange earnings.
The timing of the launch coincides with the sharp rebound in foreign tourist arrivals to Indonesia as airlines like Garuda Indonesia resume international flights, and the upcoming G20 Summit in Bali in November, which is expected to put the international spotlight on the island on top of bringing in tens of thousands of delegates.
ALSO READ:
In his first speech, he says the nation is facing a 'profound economic crisis' and that he has been chosen to take office to fix some of Liz Truss's mistakes
He became Conservative Party leader after Liz Truss stepped down from the post
This month, Moscow started a new campaign using long-range cruise missiles and drones to attack Ukraine's energy infrastructure before the winter
The author was stabbed several times in the neck and abdomen before he was due to give a talk in the state of New York
After modifying the recipe of a Thai energy drink and developing a marketing concept, Red Bull was introduced to the market in 1987
ISRO chairman says the launch is the first phase of an agreement with UK to launch 108 satellites
'Putin will face reputational losses not only inside the country,' said one Kyiv-based expert