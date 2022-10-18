Japan to start visa waivers for UAE nationals

Rurikoin (Kyoto Prefecture)

Published: Tue 18 Oct 2022, 4:58 PM

The Government of Japan announced new measures to allow UAE nationals to enter Japan without the need for a visa. The measure becomes effective from November 1 for all UAE nationals that meet the following requirements.

Eligibility for the new visa waiver measure:

UAE Nationals in possession of valid ordinary passports of the UAE which are ICAO compliant IC passports.

Outline of the new visa waiver measure:

Purpose of visit: Short-term stay (for sightseeing, business, or visit to relatives/friends, etc.)

Duration of stay: 30 days

Since the duration of stay is limited to 30 days, those who plan to stay in Japan for more than 30 days or want to work in Japan need to obtain the relevant visas in advance.

Ritsurin Park (Kagawa Prefecture)

Kobayashi Daisuke, executive director at JNTO Dubai office, said: "We are delighted to now welcome UAE nationals visa-free to Japan, and hope many Emirati nationals take advantage of this seamless opportunity from the onset. Following a market survey we conducted last year, 44 per cent of Emirati nationals surveyed who have visited Japan previously, answered that activities in nature were the most satisfying element of their trip."

"With this in mind I would especially like to suggest November and the beginning of December as the two best months to experience the natural beauty of Japan’s world-famous autumnal foliage. It is also at this time that some ski resorts start opening to the public prior to the peak ski season which is from January to March. From the ski fields of Niseko in Hokkaido in the north, to Hakuba in Nagano in central Japan, Japan is an ideal destination for ski beginners and experts alike, as well as for families with young children, and couples looking for adventure mixed with unique cultural experiences. This winter we are enticing Emirati travellers to come to Japan for the skiing and snowboarding, stay for the hospitality, indulge in our delicious cuisine, rejuvenate at our hot springs and experience the culture," he added.