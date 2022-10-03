Saudi Arabia extends Umrah visa to 3 months

The airline says there was no warning indication in the cockpit and another plane on the runway alerted the crew to fumes issuing from one of the engines
The Saudi Arabian Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr Tawfig Al Rabeah, has announced that the Umrah visa has been extended from one month to three months.
The minister added that this will be applicable to Umrah performers of all nationalities.
The minister said this in a statement when meeting with Uzbek ministers in Tashkent at the conclusion of a two-day official visit.
The Saudi Arabian minister discussed ways to improve cooperation between both countries in various fields and spoke of developing distinguished ties.
The airline says there was no warning indication in the cockpit and another plane on the runway alerted the crew to fumes issuing from one of the engines
The funeral of the girl — who died on her birthday on September 11 — will be held today at the family's residence in Kerala
Minsa Mariam Jacob had fallen asleep and went unnoticed by the driver
She was beaten and her passport was also confiscated
They have to apply for permission through the Eatmarna application
It can be issued for a trainer or trainee in the government and private sectors
Travellers from 48 countries are eligible for the permit
Residents of the UK, US and the EU will be able to apply for a visa on arrival