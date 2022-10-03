Saudi Arabia extends Umrah visa to 3 months

The minister of Hajj and Umrah announces the move on an official visit in Tashkent

Photo: AFP

By Web Desk Published: Mon 3 Oct 2022, 3:40 PM

The Saudi Arabian Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr Tawfig Al Rabeah, has announced that the Umrah visa has been extended from one month to three months.

The minister added that this will be applicable to Umrah performers of all nationalities.

The minister said this in a statement when meeting with Uzbek ministers in Tashkent at the conclusion of a two-day official visit.

The Saudi Arabian minister discussed ways to improve cooperation between both countries in various fields and spoke of developing distinguished ties.

