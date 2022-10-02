UAE: Programme to train 118 officers to investigate human trafficking gangs

74 of the trainees are from the Emirates, the rest are from Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan and Morocco

File photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 2 Oct 2022, 12:42 PM

A group of 118 trainees from Gulf and Arab law enforcement agencies will participate in a programme that will train in investigation skills and latest methods in detecting human trafficking rings.

The launch of the programme was announced in a virtual press conference by Major General Dr Mohammad Abdullah Al Murr, Director of the General Department of Human Rights at Dubai Police, and Abdul Rahman Murad, Vice President of the National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking.

Representatives from the Dubai Judicial Institute and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Office of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) were present as well. The Dubai Police General Command and the UAE National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking (NCCHT) conducted the programme jointly with these two organisations.

The four-week programme will witness the participation of 118 trainees, of which 74 were from UAE, five from KSA, six from Bahrain, 20 from Oman, two from Kuwait, four from Qatar, three from Egypt, two from Jordan and two from Morocco.

At the conference, Major General Al Murr noted, "This UNODC-accredited anti-trafficking specialists programme is the first in the Arab world to teach this specialisation, to deal efficiently and professionally with everything that falls under the theme of combatting human trafficking. The programme will also support the state's efforts to implement the National Strategy to Combat Human Trafficking 2016-2021."

"The Dubai Police has stepped up its readiness to combat crime by opening all its communication channels to receive reports on human trafficking and labour complaints 24/7," he continued.

"The hot-line number 901 is allocated for complaints and reports on all crimes, including human trafficking. We have also added a feature to the Dubai Police Official Smart application where public members can report crimes at all times. It has also been offered around the clock at the Smart Police Stations, which are distributed across the emirate," he elaborated.

The programme is one of the best in the world while supporting the Dubai Plan 2021 to create a safer society, he added.

Meanwhile, the Regional Director of the GCC Office of UNODC said, "The UAE continues to play a leading role in its exceptional commitment to combat human trafficking in the Arab world."

"The United Arab Emirates has been keen on developing a specialised programme that aims to prepare trainees to conduct research, investigate human trafficking crimes and care for victims," he added.

"The programme, launched in 2015, is the first of its kind in the MENA region. With the increasing participation of members from the Gulf and Arab countries, the programme will contribute to the exchange of information and knowledge between the countries to join forces and protect borders and innocents from harm," he confirmed.

The Vice President of the NCCTH said that since the formation of the Committee, the UAE has been developing a comprehensive plan to prevent crime and protect victims, which includes qualifying cadres in combatting human trafficking.

It is worth noting that the programme's previous seven sessions witnessed the participation of 369 people, of which 345 graduated, with a 93.4 per cent success rate. Around 269 joined from the UAE and 100 from outside the country. Moreover, the programme has attracted the attention of both genders, as male participants constitute 273 of the total number and 96 female participants. There were also 174 military officers and 195 civil employees.

