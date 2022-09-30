Dubai Police launch anti-money laundering diploma in partnership with UN

It witnessed the participation of 114 officers, all of which are linked to the UAE Executive Office for Combating Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing

Published: Fri 30 Sep 2022, 1:36 PM

An international diploma specialising in combatting money laundering and terrorist financing has been launched in Dubai.

Based on the UN standards and mechanisms, the programme was created by the Dubai Police General Command in partnership with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) office of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC)

It was implemented after the two parties signed an agreement to develop the programme last year. It witnessed the participation of 114 personnel from the federal and local entities, all of which are linked to the UAE Executive Office for Combating Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing.

Maj-Gen Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation(CID), said the diploma's launch came in line with the strategies of the National Anti-Money Laundering Committee to tackle crime and ensure the safety and security of all communities.

"It is part of the Dubai Police's efforts in combatting and preventing such crimes and contributing to efficiently and effectively maintaining the financial system in the country," he added.

The diploma was developed by Dubai Police experts, under the supervision of the UNODC, said Maj-Gen Al Jallaf. It certifies money laundering experts based on best practices, taking into account the methodology of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the strategy of the General Secretariat of the United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime, and all related international conventions.

Judge Dr Hatem Ali, the regional director of UNODC in the GCC, welcomed the fruitful partnership over the past years with the national entities in the UAE.

"The launch of the Anti-Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Diploma...is an extension of our long-term strategic partnership, which has seen similar initiatives such as the anti-narcotics and anti-human trafficking diplomas that are annually implemented in partnership with Dubai Police and are now available to criminal justice practitioners from outside the UAE," he said.

