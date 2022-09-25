UAE travellers alert: Passengers must declare cash, items worth more than Dh58,000 when visiting Saudi Arabia

Goods which are subject to prohibition, restriction or taxes and fees must be disclose

File

By Web Desk Published: Sun 25 Sep 2022, 1:27 PM

Saudi Arabia's Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) have made it mandatory for passengers to declare cash or items amounting to SAR60,000 (Dh58,578) or more.

If travelling from UAE or any other country, each passenger must disclose the cash they are carrying in any currency, traveller's cheques, bank cheques, gold bullions or precious metals, or jewellery valued at SAR60,000 ‏or more.

The Customs authority stressed that the declaration must be made whether the passenger travels to or departs from the Kingdom. This procedure is in accordance with the provisions of Article 23 of the Anti-Money Laundering Law issued by Royal Decree (M / 20) dated 5/2/1439 H.

Also, goods which are subject to prohibition, restriction or taxes and fees must be disclosed in accordance with the provisions of Article 60 of the Common Customs Law ratified by Royal Decree (M / 41) dated 3/11/1423.

Why declaration is needed

The Saudi Customs said the declaration is important to ensure the passenger's well-being. The declaration also protects travellers from being charged with money laundering, smuggling or evasion of tax and duties.

Passengers must disclose the items, fill out the declaration form, and submit it online via the application or Customs' website.

Items that require filling out the declaration form:

Cash that worth SAR60,000 or more

Jewellery and precious stones worth SAR60,000 or more

Goods in commerial quantities

Goods with Excise Tax

Restricted & Prohibited Goods/Items

Gifts or personal purchases worth SAR3,000 or more

ALSO READ: