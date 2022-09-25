UAE travellers alert: Passengers must declare cash, items worth more than Dh58,000 when visiting Saudi Arabia

The possibility of the merger that would lead to the creation of one of the leading airline groups in the region, looks brighter amid speculation that Tata Sons seeking to raise $4 billion to fund its ambitious expansion programme
Saudi Arabia's Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) have made it mandatory for passengers to declare cash or items amounting to SAR60,000 (Dh58,578) or more.
If travelling from UAE or any other country, each passenger must disclose the cash they are carrying in any currency, traveller's cheques, bank cheques, gold bullions or precious metals, or jewellery valued at SAR60,000 or more.
The Customs authority stressed that the declaration must be made whether the passenger travels to or departs from the Kingdom. This procedure is in accordance with the provisions of Article 23 of the Anti-Money Laundering Law issued by Royal Decree (M / 20) dated 5/2/1439 H.
Also, goods which are subject to prohibition, restriction or taxes and fees must be disclosed in accordance with the provisions of Article 60 of the Common Customs Law ratified by Royal Decree (M / 41) dated 3/11/1423.
The Saudi Customs said the declaration is important to ensure the passenger's well-being. The declaration also protects travellers from being charged with money laundering, smuggling or evasion of tax and duties.
Passengers must disclose the items, fill out the declaration form, and submit it online via the application or Customs' website.
Items that require filling out the declaration form:
