Dubai: Attorney-general appeals court ruling refusing Sanjay Shah’s extradition to Denmark

He is a British national wanted by Danish authorities for alleged tax fraud and money laundering

Published: Fri 16 Sep 2022, 1:13 PM Last updated: Fri 16 Sep 2022, 2:20 PM

The attorney-general of Dubai, Essam Issa Al Humaidan, has appealed a court ruling that refused Denmark's request to extradite Sanjay Shah, a British national wanted by Danish authorities for alleged tax fraud and money laundering.

The Dubai Police had earlier arrested Sanjay Shah following Denmark’s extradition request. Al Humaidan then referred the request to the Dubai Courts.

When the case reached the Dubai Court of Appeal, a decision was issued refusing the request. The latest appeal will be heard in the Dubai Court of Cassation.

Who is Sanjay Shah?

Sanjay Shah is the alleged mastermind behind a scam known as 'cum-ex trading'. He had been wanted in Denmark for the past seven years, Khaleej Times reported previously.

Shah’s fraud scheme involved submitting thousands of applications to the Danish Treasury on behalf of investors and companies from several countries around the world in order to receive dividend tax refunds,’ the Dubai Police earlier said in a statement.

The alleged scam, which ran for three years since 2012, has been described as one of the largest fraud cases in Denmark’s history.

