Opec+ to consider oil output cut of more than 1m bpd

Strategic financial planning vital for assets transfer to next generation, says Leena Parwani
More than 17,000 people benefit from LPH Financial Services.
Opec+ will consider an oil output cut of more than a million barrels per day (bpd) when it meets on October 5, Opec sources told Reuters on Sunday.
The figure is slightly above estimates for a cut given last week, which ranged between 500,000bpd and one million bpd.
Opec+, which combines Opec countries and allies such as Russia, is meeting in person in Vienna for the first time since March 2020.
"It is a meeting that is taking place at a very interesting global time," one of the sources said.
The output cuts are being considered on the back of a slide in oil prices from multi-year highs reached in March and market volatility.
Saudi Arabia, Opec’s de facto leader, first flagged the possibility of cuts to correct the market in August. — Reuters
More than 17,000 people benefit from LPH Financial Services.
Natural farming will be a chemical free farming method in which crops, trees and livestock are integrated.
Winning Startups will advance to global competition and will compete for share of $1 million
Region’s leading ICT Value Added Distributor DVCOM is all set to unveil its most advanced solutions for on-prem as well as hybrid or cloud enabled offices at the biggest tech gathering.
The two stores will offer AI-powered vision care for customers in the GCC region
The company is well-positioned to accelerate the growing electrification of transportation, industry and building sectors
It is the first Kuwaiti company since the inception of the Kuwait Boursa to be listed in the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange