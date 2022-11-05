Video: Sheikh Abdullah meets Pakistan FM Bilawal Bhutto

The foreign ministers of the UAE and Pakistan met in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, on the sidelines of the annual Sir Bani Yas Forum.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE's Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, held talks with Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The Pakistani official expressed his gratitude to the UAE leadership for its generous support for the flood-hit communities in the South Asian country.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the visit of Zardari, affirming the historical relations between the two countries and the growth and development they are witnessing at various levels.

Zardari also highlighted the depth of UAE-Pakistani relations and the keenness of the two countries to strengthen these ties.

"This was a manifestation of the deep and time-tested brotherly ties between the two nations that have always stood by each other in an hour of need. The UAE was one of the largest donors of humanitarian assistance during difficult times," Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

During the meeting, both ministers agreed to further deepen their cooperation in all fields, including economy, trade, energy, and investment.

Zardari emphasised the need for increased trade volume and investments between the two countries.

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and international issues.

