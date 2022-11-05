Watch: 'Pakistani hero' who thwarted former PM Imran Khan's assassination attempt meets PTI leader

Khan promised to visit Ibtisam's house on his next visit to Wazirabad

By Web Desk Published: Sat 5 Nov 2022, 10:56 AM Last updated: Sat 5 Nov 2022, 11:07 AM

In a post on his official Instagram account, PTI chief Imran Khan is seen signing a t-shirt of the man who saved his life by apprehending a shooter, last week.

Khan signed the cloth and called the man a "hero of Pakistan". He responded by politely declining and saying that Khan is the 'hero'.

The video was captioned, "Ibtisam (the man who held the shooter) and forced him to miss his aim met Chairman PTI Imran Khan at SKMCH today."

Ibtisam then went ahead and told the PTI chief about his family. He said that his mother had recently suffered a heart attack, but is a much bigger supporter of Khan than him.

Touched by his heartwarming story, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan proceeded to thank him for saving his life and promised to visit his house.

"Remember, when I go to Wazirabad, I will visit his house," he said to those standing around his hospital bed.

Yesterday, in his first live address from a hospital in Lahore, where he has been receiving medical treatment following an assassination attempt, Imran Khan said that he was aware of a plot to kill him.

"I'll come to the details about the attack later. I got to know the day before that either in Wazirabad of Gujarat, they planned to kill me," Khan said as he commenced his speech that was broadcast on PTI's official YouTube channel.

Khan said two shooters had tried to kill him during the protest march he was leading to the capital Islamabad. They killed one person and injured 11 others in the attack.

"Four people had made the plan to kill me," Khan said.

"They had plotted to assassinate me on pretext of false blasphemy charges. I knew who was doing it. I had made a video and if anything had happened to me I would release the video," he added.

Khan was recovering in hospital after the assassination attempt that left him with a gunshot wound to the leg. "Allah saved my life. The bullet had hit an artery in my leg. I would have died in 20 minutes."

