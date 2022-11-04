UAE strongly condemns attack on former Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Till date, nurses from over 184 countries have submitted their nominations for the 2023 edition of the award
The UAE strongly condemns the attack on Imran Khan, the former Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
The country expresses its solidarity with the friendly nation of Pakistan and its people in the face of violence and terrorism.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation confirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts that aim to destabilize security and stability, and are inconsistent with humanitarian values and principles.
ALSO READ:
Till date, nurses from over 184 countries have submitted their nominations for the 2023 edition of the award
Flag-raising ceremony was held by the Sharjah National Day Celebrations Committee with the participation of military band
The event on December 5 and 6 will host high-ranking officials and experts from the space industry, along with leaders in avionics and defence technologies
Yusuf Fadl Hassan has been named Cultural Personality of the Year at the 41st edition of Sharjah International Book Fair
Guests on the overnight trip will experience majestic fjords and coral reefs among crystal clear waters that are the ideal place for snorkelling and diving
Vice-President delivers keynote address at Arab League Summit in Algeria
The popular Bollywood star celebrates his 57th birthday on Wednesday
Decision comes after Fed increased key US interest rate again