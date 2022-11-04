UAE strongly condemns attack on former Pakistan PM Imran Khan

The country expresses its solidarity with the friendly South Asian nation and its people in the face of violence and terrorism

By Wam Published: Fri 4 Nov 2022, 7:00 AM

The UAE strongly condemns the attack on Imran Khan, the former Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The country expresses its solidarity with the friendly nation of Pakistan and its people in the face of violence and terrorism.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation confirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts that aim to destabilize security and stability, and are inconsistent with humanitarian values ​​and principles.

