Pakistan: Ex-PM Imran Khan shot in leg 'multiple times' during long march

The collapse of a British-era suspension bridge into a river on Sunday that killed at least 134 is one of the country's deadliest incidents in years
A gunman opened fire at a container truck carrying Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday, wounding him and some of his supporters, a senior leader from his party and police said.
Khan was shot "three to four" times, a TV news outlet quoted PTI's Imran Ismail as saying.
Another party official, Asad Umar, confirmed that he was wounded in the foot, but was not seriously hurt.
The attack happened in the Wazirabad district in the eastern Punjab province. Khan was travelling in a large convoy of trucks and cars heading towards the capital, Islamabad, as part of his campaign aimed at forcing the government to hold early elections.
Khan was later seen with a bandage on his foot. He was moved to another vehicle from his container truck, from where announcements were being made that he was safe.
Seven others were reportedly injured, including Senator Faisal Javed and Ahmad Chattha, the reports added. They are currently being shifted to the hospital in ambulances.
Some of the supporters from his Tehreek-e-Insaf party were also wounded, according to the announcement.
The suspected shooter was reportedly arrested and detained, according to ARY News.
The attack happened less than a week after Khan began his march from Lahore, the capital of Punjab province, along with thousands of supporters. Since his ouster in a no-confidence vote in Parliament in April, Khan has alleged that his ouster was a conspiracy engineered by his successor, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, and the United States — claims that both the new premier and Washington have denied.
(With input from agencies.)
More to follow
The collapse of a British-era suspension bridge into a river on Sunday that killed at least 134 is one of the country's deadliest incidents in years
“All of a sudden more people started falling … there were just too many people,” he said
He had retired from the Tata Steel board in June 2011, after contributing tremendously to Indian industry, the steel sector and the Tatas for over four decades
It’s priced at $372 per tonne and will be shipped between November 1 and January 15, says ministry
The fuel rates remained unchanged on October 31, keeping the prices steady for the last five months
The dead include five children, four women and three men, all close relatives of Lok Sabha member Mohan Kundariya's elder brother
'All we managed to do was to cry,' said one elderly survivor whose family lost all their belongings to Nalgae
As schools, kindergartens and companies around the country scrapped planned events, K-pop concerts and government briefings were also cancelled