Watch: Man heroically thwarts gunman who wanted to 'kill' ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was shot in the shin on Thursday when his long march convoy came under attack in the east of the country, according to aides and members of his political party.
The political leader was travelling in a large convoy of trucks and cars heading towards the capital, Islamabad, as part of his campaign aimed at forcing the government to hold early elections.
A video showing how the reported assassination attempt was thwarted is now circulating on social media.
In purported footage of the incident being run by multiple channels, the gun-wielding suspect can be seen being grabbed from behind before he can fire, sending his aim askew. The suspect immediately attempts to flee.
The bystander who foiled what may have been a far more grave attack is being hailed as a hero all across social media, with many Twitter users saying his actions 'saved' Khan's life.
In a statement to local media outlet Times of Karachi, the man, identified as PTI worker Ibtesam, says he was standing near the shooter when the attack happened. 'I was 10, maybe 12 feet away', he recalls.
Ibtesam describes intercepting the gunman's aim, causing the bullet to hit lower than intended – following which the 'pistol fell down.'
'[The shooter] started running, so I ran after him", Ibtesam says.
Khan was taken to a hospital after the attack. He was later moved to another vehicle from his container truck, from which announcements were made that he was safe.
