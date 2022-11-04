'I knew there was a plot to kill me': Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan addresses nation after attack

The PTI chairman was shot in the leg while leading a protest march

In his first address since the assassination attempt, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Friday said that he was aware of the plot to kill him.

"I'll come to the details about the attack later. I got to know the day before that either in Wazirabad of Gujrat, they planned to kill me," Khan said in his speech that was broadcast on PTI's official YouTube channel.

"Four people had made the plan to kill me," he said.

"They had plotted to assassinate me on pretext of false blasphemy charges. I knew who was doing it. I had made a video and if anything had happened to me I would release the video," he added.

"Allah saved my life. The bullet had hit an artery in my leg. I would have died in 20 minutes."

The PTI chairman implored the Pakistan army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, to take action against "black sheeps" in the forces to raise the army's morale.

Khan was recovering in hospital on Friday after an assassination attempt that left him with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was leading a protest march on Islamabad to press for early elections and the resignation of the ruling coalition party.

The attack on his convoy on Thursday, apparently by a lone gunman, killed one man and wounded at least 10 others, significantly raising the stakes in a political crisis gripping the country since Khan's ousting in April.

Earlier on Friday, Khan's supporters began gathering at the place where he was shot and called on Khan - known by millions around the world as the former star player and captain of Pakistan's cricket team - to restart his march on Islamabad.

