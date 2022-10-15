Pakistan to summon US ambassador over Biden's remarks on nuclear weapons: FM Bilawal Bhutto

Foreign minister says he was 'surprised' by the comments, describing it as 'a sort of misunderstanding that is created when there is a lack of engagement'

The Pakistan government is set to summon US Ambassador Donald Blome for an official démarche over US President Joe Biden's comments on the South Asian country's nuclear weapons, according to local media quoting Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

In a speech he made at a Democratic congressional campaign committee on Thursday, Biden said Pakistan may be "one of the most dangerous nations in the world".

"Nuclear weapons without any cohesion," the US president added.

Bilawal said he was "surprised" by the comments, describing it as "a sort of misunderstanding that is created when there is a lack of engagement.”

"[Pakistan’s nuclear assets] meet each and every international standard in accordance with the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) as far as security and safety is concerned," he said in a Press conference in Karachi on Saturday, as reported by Dawn.

Bilawal said calling the American envoy for a demarche would be an opportunity that would allow the US to explain its position.

“I don’t believe it negatively impacts the relations between Pakistan and the US. We will continue on the positive trajectory of engagements we are having so far,” he added.

