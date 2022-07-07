UAE announces year-long leave for government employees to start businesses

Aim is to encourage youths to take advantage of the huge commercial opportunities offered by the country

By A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 7 Jul 2022, 5:03 PM Last updated: Thu 7 Jul 2022, 5:19 PM

UAE citizens working in the government sector can take up to a year’s leave to start their own business ventures. The leave will pay half the salary, with citizens being able to retain their jobs.

This came as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, chaired a Cabinet meeting on Thursday.

“Our goal is to encourage the youth to take advantage of the huge commercial opportunities offered by our national economy,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

The UAE Vice-President said the Cabinet reviewed the country’s economic results as compared to pre-Covid levels. He said the UAE saw a 47 per cent growth in non-oil exports; 16 per cent increase in foreign investments; and a 126 per cent rise in the number of new companies.

