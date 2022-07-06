Long Eid Al Adha break: Dubai Police announces Covid-19 protocol

Doctors urge parents to look out for certain symptoms if the suspect their child has ingested a battery
UAE
The Dubai Police have urged residents to follow all Covid safety rules like wearing masks and maintaining a safe social distance as they mark the four-day Eid Al Adha break.
Motorists have also been told to adhere to the specified speeds limits to avoid traffic accidents.
Residents can report any violations on 901.
This came as the police confirmed their readiness to ensure a secure, safe and happy Eid Al Adha holiday.
Major-General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, director of the General Department of Organisation Protective Security and Emergency and Chairman of the Events Security Committee (ESC), said an "integrated security plan" will secure all mosques and open-air prayer spaces. Additional traffic and security patrols will be deployed on all internal and external roads, markets and commercial sectors to boost security.
The officer said the security plan includes 412 patrols, 3,200 police officers, 60 traffic wardens, 29 bicycles, 62 ambulances, 650 volunteers, 442 paramedics, 10 rescue marine boats, 14 security maritime boats and 165 lifeguards on Dubai beaches, and 2,400 security personnel from private companies deployed in the emirate's vital markets and commercial centres.
The police will also launch sports activities for labourers.
"In coordination with the Dubai Municipality, six sandy areas have been allocated to set up some playgrounds for labourers. A number of cinema screens have been set up in coordination with the Labour Affairs Committee and Al Futtaim Group", he added.
UAE
UAE
UAE
UAE
UAE
UAE
UAE
UAE