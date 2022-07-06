Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed orders release of 505 inmates from jail ahead of Eid Al Adha

The pardoned are of various nationalities

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has ordered 505 inmates to be released from correctional and penal institutions in Dubai.

The inmates are of various nationalities.

The order comes from Sheikh Mohammed's keenness to bring happiness to the children and families of the pardoned, and for them to continue their lives as useful and valuable members of the society.

