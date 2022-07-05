Sharjah Ruler pardons 194 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

Gesture reflects Sheikh Sultan's keenness to keep family bond and stability

By WAM Published: Tue 5 Jul 2022, 5:36 PM

His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has ordered the release of 194 prisoners, in the Punitive and Correctional Institution in Sharjah, ahead of Eid Al Adha.

On this occasion, Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, appreciated the Ruler's generous gesture which reflects his keenness to keep family cohesion and maintain its stability.

