Eid Al Adha 2022 in UAE: Last-minute ideas for the long weekend and how much they cost

UAE flights: Top 10 destinations revealed for travellers during summer break, Eid Al Adha holidays
India, Egypt, Philippines, Turkey, and the UK top flight-only leisure travel bookings
Travel1 week ago
With the Eid Al Adha break around the corner, UAE residents are looking forward to a long weekend.
The break for the Islamic festival will be from Friday, July 8, to Monday, July 11. That means it’s going to be a four-day weekend for public and private sector employees in the country.
If you haven’t made any plans yet to spend the long weekend, here are some ideas.
The demand for staycations is going strong, however, there are still some last minute deals that you may be able to grab.
Al Ain: You can enjoy a relaxing weekend in the garden city of the UAE. A standard room for 2 adults in a prominent 4-star hotel and resort in Al Ain will cost you Dh420 with breakfast included for the Eid weekend. (Radisson Blu Al Ain)
Fujairah: Head to the country’s east coast for a break. A standard room with queen bed for 2 adults in prominent travel sustainable 4-star hotel in Fujairah will cost you Dh460 with breakfast included for the Eid weekend
Ras Al Khaimah: Bring the family together in Ras Al Khaimah to celebrate the true spirit of Eid. A townhouse in the city for 6 guests on Airbnb will cost you Dh551 per night.
Musandam
Looking for a half day trip to enjoy the holidays with your family? Smart Travel is organizing a Musandam day trip. Setting off at 7am, the activities include dhow cruise, swimming, snorkeling and lunch. The package is priced at Dh169 per person.
Yacht trip
What better way to celebrate Eid than to get together with friends and family? D3 yachts have vessels that can accommodate anywhere between 10 and 30 people with unlimited water, soft drinks, entertainment and an electric BBQ oven for guests to grill their own food. The firm is offering a special price on the 15-person yacht of Dh499 per hour.
ALSO READ:
Georgia: A short 3.5 hour flight away from the UAE, Georgia has everything from nature to shopping to culture. It offers a wide variety of experiences and is a perfect destination for the entire family. Pluto Travels has a few spots left in its package of 3 nights, 4 days trip to Georgia at Dh2,999 per person.
Azerbaijan: Baku is well-known for its mix of new skyscrapers and medieval old city vibes. A flight there takes just 2 hours 50 minutes from the UAE. Akbar Travels is offering a 4 nights, 5 days package with fixed departures over the Eid weekend at Dh3090 per person.
Disclaimer: Rates as on July 4 and may change based on demand.
India, Egypt, Philippines, Turkey, and the UK top flight-only leisure travel bookings
Travel1 week ago
DXB is gearing up to welcome 2.4 million passengers over 11 days starting June 24
Travel1 week ago
The airline has said that over 550,000 customers are expected to fly out from the country between June and July
Travel2 weeks ago
Apart from being the birthplace of Mozart and the backdrop of the popular musical Sound of Music, the alpine surroundings of this Austrian region continue to be a magnet for adventure seekers from the Middle East
Travel2 weeks ago
Agents will visit homes or hotels of travellers at pre-booked timings to complete all formalities
Travel2 weeks ago
Across 24 days, there will also be stops at countries which do not have Disney parks, including tours of the Taj Mahal in India, Egypt’s Pyramids of Giza
Travel2 weeks ago
UAE has reported 13 cases of zoonotic viral disease so far
Travel3 weeks ago
Ease of travel makes citizenship by investment an attractive option
Travel3 weeks ago