Eid Al Adha 2022 in UAE: Last-minute ideas for the long weekend and how much they cost

Residents are looking forward to the four-day weekend

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Tue 5 Jul 2022, 10:17 AM Last updated: Tue 5 Jul 2022, 11:21 AM

With the Eid Al Adha break around the corner, UAE residents are looking forward to a long weekend.

The break for the Islamic festival will be from Friday, July 8, to Monday, July 11. That means it’s going to be a four-day weekend for public and private sector employees in the country.

If you haven’t made any plans yet to spend the long weekend, here are some ideas.

Staycations

The demand for staycations is going strong, however, there are still some last minute deals that you may be able to grab.

Al Ain: You can enjoy a relaxing weekend in the garden city of the UAE. A standard room for 2 adults in a prominent 4-star hotel and resort in Al Ain will cost you Dh420 with breakfast included for the Eid weekend. (Radisson Blu Al Ain)

Fujairah: Head to the country’s east coast for a break. A standard room with queen bed for 2 adults in prominent travel sustainable 4-star hotel in Fujairah will cost you Dh460 with breakfast included for the Eid weekend

Ras Al Khaimah: Bring the family together in Ras Al Khaimah to celebrate the true spirit of Eid. A townhouse in the city for 6 guests on Airbnb will cost you Dh551 per night.

Day Trips

Musandam

Looking for a half day trip to enjoy the holidays with your family? Smart Travel is organizing a Musandam day trip. Setting off at 7am, the activities include dhow cruise, swimming, snorkeling and lunch. The package is priced at Dh169 per person.

Yacht trip

What better way to celebrate Eid than to get together with friends and family? D3 yachts have vessels that can accommodate anywhere between 10 and 30 people with unlimited water, soft drinks, entertainment and an electric BBQ oven for guests to grill their own food. The firm is offering a special price on the 15-person yacht of Dh499 per hour.

International travel

Georgia: A short 3.5 hour flight away from the UAE, Georgia has everything from nature to shopping to culture. It offers a wide variety of experiences and is a perfect destination for the entire family. Pluto Travels has a few spots left in its package of 3 nights, 4 days trip to Georgia at Dh2,999 per person.

Azerbaijan: Baku is well-known for its mix of new skyscrapers and medieval old city vibes. A flight there takes just 2 hours 50 minutes from the UAE. Akbar Travels is offering a 4 nights, 5 days package with fixed departures over the Eid weekend at Dh3090 per person.

Disclaimer: Rates as on July 4 and may change based on demand.