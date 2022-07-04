Abu Dhabi airport to witness surge in passenger traffic during Eid Al Adha, summer holidays

DXB is gearing up to welcome 2.4 million passengers over 11 days starting June 24
Travel1 week ago
Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH) will witness a boost in traffic during Eid Al Adha and the summer season, according to the latest passenger estimates announced by Abu Dhabi Airports.
Authorities said on Monday that 2.8 million passengers are expected to use AUH airport during July and August this year of which 414,000 are specific to the Eid Al Adha travel season between July 7 and 15, 2022.
Francois Bourienne, Chief Commercial Officer, Abu Dhabi Airports said: “We are excited to keep the momentum going as the industry continues to recover and consumer confidence rebounds. Traffic during this upcoming peak season will ultimately have a positive impact on our 2022 traffic estimates of over 13 million passengers passing through Abu Dhabi International by the end of this year.”
Passengers flying from AUH are encouraged to benefit from the online/remote check-in, baggage drop-off points and other services provided by airlines to ensure a smooth airport experience and avoid potential delays.
The airport’s PCR Test facility also remains available as an optional service at Dh40 for passengers who would like to activate their Green Pass on Al Hosn App, which is mandatory to enter public places, tourist attractions, commercial centres and other facilities in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.
