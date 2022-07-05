Eid Al Adha 2022 in Dubai: Fireworks to light up night sky

Hussain Sajwani pledges to settle the financial obligations of detainees
Visitors to Dubai Festival City Mall this Sunday will witness a feast for the eyes - spectacular fireworks on display in celebration of Eid Al Adha. The show will take place at 8pm on Sunday, July 10, and will be preceded and followed by a host of special events throughout for festive season.
From Saturday, July 9 to Wednesday, July 13, the destination will see a variety of unique performances.
The Italy’s Got Talent 2016 winner Moses Concas, who is a beatboxing harmonica player, will perform from Saturday, July 9 till Monday, July 11.
From Saturday, July 9 until Monday, July 11, a traditional Lebanese dance group will put on cultural, 15-minute performances at 5.30pm, 6.30pm, 7.30pm and 8.15pm.
On Tuesday, July 12, visitors will get to enjoy one of the many traditions of Emirati culture with Al Harbia. Local dancers are set to entertain the crowds at 5.30pm, 6.30pm, and 8.15pm with a folk dance performed by men and younger boys using sticks, while chanting Bedouin tunes to celebrate triumphs.
