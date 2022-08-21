Sheikh Mohammed issues law affiliating Dubai Media Inc. to Dubai Media Council

The Vice President also appointed chairmen of the two organisations

File Photo

By WAM Published: Sun 21 Aug 2022, 3:29 PM

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister, has issued Law No. (6) of 2022 affiliating Dubai Media Incorporated (DMI) to Dubai Media Council and endorsing its objectives, tasks, and organisational structure.

The new law outlines the goals of DMI, including reinforcing Dubai’s status as a leading global media hub, delivering diversified media content services using the latest technology and digital platforms, and helping shape the industry’s future as per Dubai Media Council’s strategic plans.

Sheikh Mohammed also appointed Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum as Chairman of DMI. Mohammed Sulaiman Al Mulla was appointed as CEO of DMI.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, said, "The new law reflects the importance that Sheikh Mohammed accords to this key sector, constantly issuing directives to further develop media establishments to keep pace with the emirate’s growing global prominence. (It) covers all aspects of DMI’s development to achieve the desired objectives."

Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum expressed his gratitude to Sheikh Mohammed for his constant encouragement to media institutions to aim for excellence and his support to DMI with local talents that help enhance its performance.

He said DMI would immensely benefit from Dubai’s status as a leading global media hub, sophisticated infrastructure and abundant local talent to achieve its objectives.

Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, said, "Since the formation of its Board, the Dubai Media Council has been working in accordance with the directives of its chairman, Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to determine the principal elements of the plan to develop the various constituents of DMI, including visual, audio, print and digital media platforms. We aim to develop a comprehensive strategy to improve DMI’s performance further." Al Marri also said that the new law outlines several objectives that will serve as a roadmap for DMI’s operations in particular and Dubai’s media sector in general. She affirmed that these objectives align with the duties and responsibilities of the Dubai Media Council, which seeks to unify the narrative of different media establishments to convey the Dubai story.

The law determines DMI’s tasks, responsibilities, and organisational structure. It also obliges all government and media entities operating in Dubai to collaborate with it to enable it to conduct its tasks.

ALSO READ: