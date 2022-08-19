Evaluation of Dubai government services’ channels completed: Media Office

The ministry underscores the UAE's solidarity and stance with Iraq in the face of terrorism
The Dubai Model Centre has completed an extensive evaluation of the Government of Dubai’s services, including websites, smart applications, and contact centres, the Emirate’s Media Office announced Friday.
The evaluation covered initiatives from four joint services across 17 local government entities, three federal agencies, three private sector companies, and 17 call centres, in addition to 38 websites and 25 smart applications affiliated with the government of Dubai.
The assessment was conducted in partnership with Digital Dubai Authority as part of a wider ongoing evaluation by the Hamdan bin Mohammed Programme for Government Services.
The evaluation was organised as part of its efforts to achieve its ‘Services 360’ vision and the Digital Transformation Strategy within the ‘one government’ concept.
Abdulla Al Basti, secretary general of The Executive Council of Dubai, said, “Upgrading services and creating an exceptional experience is a priority for the Dubai government and embodies the vision of our leadership to achieve the highest levels of efficiency and quality.”
Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri, director general of the Digital Dubai Authority, said, “This evaluation provides further evidence of Dubai’s dynamism in line with international best practices, future foresight data, and the directives of the wise leadership and strategies for building the future.”
Eman Al Suwaidi, senior director of the Dubai Model Centre, said, “The Dubai government has set ambitious goals for its services, including 100 per cent proactive and automated services; 90 per cent integrated services; and 90 per cent service provision without the physical presence of the customer.”
Since the launch of the Dubai Model Centre in 2011, more than 1,078 significant initiatives have been undertaken to improve more than 412 services in the Emirate.
