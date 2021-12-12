New UAE workweek: Sharjah schools to get 3-day weekend

The change will go into effect from January 1, 2022
Government3 days ago
Authorities in Sharjah have approved a new weekend for all private educational institutions in the Emirate. Schools and other institutions will have three days off: Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Taking to Twitter, the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) said the new weekend will come into effect from January 1, 2022.
"Further details will be announced in the coming days," the SPEA said.
Last week, Sharjah became the first Arab city to implement a three-day weekend. Government staff in the Emirate will transition into the reduced workweek from January 1, 2022, with Friday, Saturday and Sunday forming the new weekend.
Government workers in all other Emirates will have a two-and-a-half-day weekend, with Friday serving as a half-day off.
Government staff across the UAE, including those in Sharjah, will work for eight hours from 7.30am to 3.30pm through the week.
While those in Sharjah will have a day off on Fridays, their counterparts in other Emirates will work for 4.5 hours – from 7.30am to 12pm.
