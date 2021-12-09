Smile, you're in Sharjah: Employees celebrate world-first 3-day weekend

The first Arab city to implement the four-day workweek, with Friday, Saturday and Sunday off

by Sherouk Zakaria Published: Thu 9 Dec 2021, 6:07 PM Last updated: Thu 9 Dec 2021, 6:10 PM

Government employees across Sharjah welcomed the three-day weekend, saying it will boost family stability and work productivity.

On Thursday, Sharjah became the first Arab city to implement the four-day workweek, with Friday, Saturday and Sunday off.

From January, government employees will work from 7:30am to 3:30am from Monday to Thursday.

Employees stressed that the new decision boosts their morale as they gear up for a new year with determination to upskill and contribute more to the Sharjah’s development.

Mohammed Al Kaabi, Sharjah Municipality

Sharjah’s slogan is "Smile, you’re in Sharjah", and the emirate keeps delivering on that promise. We start the new year of 2022 on a high note, with a move that reflects the emirate’s adaptability to the post-COVID-19 world with special focus on family stability and social wellbeing. The three-day weekend will encourage us to give our best at work and become achievers in our field. Working for four days will also make us less inclined to apply for leaves throughout the year as we will get enough rest and time to do other activities that improve our wellbeing.

Naamah Samir Al Naji, Sharjah Book Authority

I was beyond excited to receive the news. The new decision is part of the constant pioneering initiatives we see in Sharjah as a family-friendly city. As a mother of two, the 3-day weekend will give me more time to spend with my children, which will enhance my wellbeing and reflect positively on my work performance. It also preserves the sanctity of Friday as a family day, while giving us an extra day off to return to work in a positive spirit.

Khaled Al Matrooshi, Sharjah Institute for Heritage

The 3-day weekend allows more time for leisure and family, which enhances both social and professional stability. It reflects Sharjah’s focus on strengthening family ties and enhancing social wellbeing. Longer breaks will improve our work-life balance and encourage innovation in the government.

Maryam Jaber Al Shamsi, Sharjah Education Council

The decision to shift to a four-day workweek reflects the wisdom of Sharjah’s leadership, especially for the positive outcome it will have on the young generation on the long run. Uniting for three days a week will boost family ties and connections and reinforce the deep-rooted values of Arab families. The presence of fathers around their children will help nurture a better generation and hold the community together. Youth will learn to better invest their time in improving themselves on personal and professional levels.

