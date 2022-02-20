Abu Dhabi: 78 government employees granted ‘judicial officer’ status

Officers will carry out inspection and control tasks; ensure correct application of law; implement procedures of control and monitoring of operations.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 20 Feb 2022, 12:10 PM

About 78 officers in three Abu Dhabi government departments have been granted judicial powers.

The judicial officers of Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), and Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) can carry out tasks related to administrative offences.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), issued a decision to this effect on Sunday.

The judicial officers have been sworn in before Ali Mohammed Alblooshi, Attorney-General of Abu Dhabi.

Alblooshi said the judicial officers will carry out inspection and control tasks; ensure the correct application of the law; implement the procedures of control and monitoring of operations; and contribute to the development of institutional performance.

Rashed Abdul Karim Al Balooshi, Undersecretary of the ADDED, said the move will ensure a sound business environment.

The department conducts inspection rounds in commercial and industrial establishments to ensure their compliance with the laws and regulations in force. These aim to protect consumers and intellectual property, and to limit illegal practices.