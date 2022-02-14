UAE: On Valentine's Day, dozens of couples tie the knot under Abu Dhabi's new marriage law

Certain categories will receive complimentary tickets to the fully immersive experience
UAE1 day ago
Three-and-a-half years ago, a Dubai couple met using a dating service recommended by friends; today, on Valentine's Day, they were among dozens of couples that tied the knot in Abu Dhabi.
Sarmila, an Indian national and Julian, a British expat, registered their union with ease under Abu Dhabi's civil marriage ceremonies at the Non-Muslim Family Court.
They are among the 60 marriage applications submitted at Abu Dhabi courts and got married under the new civil marriage law over the Valentine's Day weekend alone (in two days).
So far, 102 couples have tied the knot in the UAE Capital since implementing the new law this month, allowing civil marriages in Abu Dhabi for the first time.
The new law, which governs family matters for expats or foreigners, also offers tourists a chance to finalise civil marriage contracts in Abu Dhabi.
Sarmila, 51, a doctor originally from India, says she moved to the UAE from New Zealand six years ago and later met with Julian, 55, a computer science teacher in a British school in Dubai.
She said when she met with Julian more than three years ago, both knew from their first date in the Marina that they had a special connection and have been really apart since.
"We naturally just progressed happily to the next level," said Sarmila adding that Dubai has had a role in your romance and for bringing them together.
The couple says they had decided to get hitched on the most romantic day of all, February 14, because of their marriage application's ease and prompt approval and the court's consideration in suggesting Valentine's Day for their ceremony.
"We had applied to the Abu Dhabi non-Muslim family court for a civil marriage. But we weren't sure how long it would take to get approval or even if we would get the approval in the first place," said Sarmila.
"We were really surprised how quickly we got the approval and how easy the process has been so far. They have been really helpful and accommodating, even suggesting Valentine's Day for our ceremony and taking into account the school break for Julian!"
Filipino expats, Honie Custuna, 27 and nurse in Abu Dhabi and Fritz Erik Pangco, 37, a Sales Mechanic in Dubai, also tied the knot in Abu Dhabi on Valentine's Day.
According to Custuna, their friendship started in a skate shop in Dubai in 2019 while looking for a skateboard where they exchanged phone contacts. This later turned into a serious relationship, and they have now decided to take it to the next level.
"We've known each other since 2019 and officially became a couple in 2020," she said, adding that since then, they knew that they were ready for marriage.
The Filipino nurse says they had initially planned their civil wedding at the Philippine Embassy in Dubai, but because of the Covid-19 pandemic, they found it very difficult to process the marriage papers.
"So, we found out about Easy Wedding Dubai. They assisted us throughout the process," said Custana.
The Filipinos said they arranged a simple dinner to keep each other's company to celebrate their wedding.
Easy Wedding, Love Without Border, a Dubai based firm, says since the UAE is home to many expats, dating here typically involves meeting individuals from all over the world.
After researching the steps and marriage processes in the UAE, they started to help expat couples here, a service they earlier provided in Georgia, Seychelles, Malta and even online.
So far, they have helped more than 1,000 people to start their happy beginnings within the GCC.
According to the firm, signing a wedding certificate is not straightforward.
Based on the couple's nationalities, history, family situation, expectations and financial situation, marriage comes with many consequences related to immigration, finance and family.
The firm's team supports couples willing to marry in Abu Dhabi with the right legal support to prepare their journey together, including preparing the ceremony based on the couple's wishes and supporting couples with the after-wedding certificate.
ALSO READ:
The team takes care of all the needed legal documentation, registrations and embassy attestations for the couples.
The firm says it has helped a dozen couples get married in Abu Dhabi so far.
Most current couples have been living in the UAE for a long time and preferred Abu Dhabi to other known destinations such as Seychelles or Georgia.
Their prices depend on the needed packages (photographers, attestations, ceremonies, parties and more) and range from Dh2,000 and more. Since the UAE announced the new family laws and regulations for civil marriages, the demand for UAE based weddings has been booming, according to Easy Wedding, Love Without Border.
ismail@khaleejtimes.com
Certain categories will receive complimentary tickets to the fully immersive experience
UAE1 day ago
The relations between the UAE and Turkey are witnessing continuous development in vital sectors
UAE1 day ago
Total prize money won in last night’s draw was Dh1,652,100
UAE1 day ago
Khalaf Al Habtoor releases a picture taken in the Buraimi region
UAE1 day ago
Karak tea lovers said they were unhappy with the price rise
UAE1 day ago
The Sharjah Light Festival returns to spin stories of light and music that have enchanted viewers for over a decade. KT photographer
UAE1 day ago
The business leader takes part at the Emirates Litfest that showcased her memoir
UAE1 day ago
Dubai Crown Prince shares video clip on his Instagram stories
UAE1 day ago