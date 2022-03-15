UAE footballers, coach suspended from matches; players fined up to Dh200,000

The governing body of world football said Russian teams would play as the “Football Union of Russia”
Football2 weeks ago
The UAE Football Association have imposed heavy penalties on Al Ain and Al Wahda players following a chaotic ADNOC Pro League match between the two teams in Abu Dhabi last weekend.
Both teams have also been ordered to play their next four matches behind closed doors after fights broke out between two sets of fans.
Al Wahda’s Ismail Matar was suspended for two matches and fined Dh200,000 for assaulting a rival player in the ill-tampered game.
Meanwhile, Khamis Ismail was suspended for two matches and fined Dh90,000 for attempting to attack an opposition player.
Al Ain player Eric Jurgens was suspended for three matches and fined Dh150,000 for assaulting a security guard in the stadium.
Jesus Otaola, the Al Ain coach, has been banned from joining the team for four matches and fined Dh75,000 for his involvement with a player in assaulting a few Al Wahda fans.
Al Ain players Sufian Rahimi, Khaled Issa and Nasser Al Shukaili were also fined Dh25,000 each for not abiding by the rules.
On Sunday, (March 13) the Public Prosecutors in Abu Dhabi had ordered for the arrest of all football fans who were part of the riots at the match between Al Ain and Al Wahda clubs that took place on Saturday.
Videos that circulated on social media showed several fans fighting as they jumped from the stands during the Adnoc Pro League title race.
In the game at Al Nahyan Stadium, Al Ain defeated close challengers, Al Wahda, 1-0 to extend their lead at the top of the table to seven points.
ALSO READ:
The governing body of world football said Russian teams would play as the “Football Union of Russia”
Football2 weeks ago
The game was due to take place at the Gazprom Arena in St. Petersburg on May 28.
Football2 weeks ago
City's defeat, only their third in the league this season, means they are now only six points ahead of Liverpool who also have a game in hand
Football3 weeks ago
Robinho was among a group of six men accused of taking part in the rape of an Albanian woman celebrating her 23rd birthday in a Milan nightclub
Football1 month ago
The UAE are in third place in Group A of the third round of Asia's preliminaries for November's World Cup finals with two games remaining
Football1 month ago
The 81-year-old football legend had surgery to remove a tumour in September 2021.
Football1 month ago
Liverpool are nine points behind City with one game in hand
Football1 month ago
Ronaldo has now failed to score in any of his last six appearances — something he has not endured at club level since January 2009
Football1 month ago