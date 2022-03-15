UAE footballers, coach suspended from matches; players fined up to Dh200,000

Both teams will be playing four matches in their stadium without an audience

The UAE Football Association have imposed heavy penalties on Al Ain and Al Wahda players following a chaotic ADNOC Pro League match between the two teams in Abu Dhabi last weekend.

Both teams have also been ordered to play their next four matches behind closed doors after fights broke out between two sets of fans.

Al Wahda’s Ismail Matar was suspended for two matches and fined Dh200,000 for assaulting a rival player in the ill-tampered game.

Meanwhile, Khamis Ismail was suspended for two matches and fined Dh90,000 for attempting to attack an opposition player.

Al Ain player Eric Jurgens was suspended for three matches and fined Dh150,000 for assaulting a security guard in the stadium.

Jesus Otaola, the Al Ain coach, has been banned from joining the team for four matches and fined Dh75,000 for his involvement with a player in assaulting a few Al Wahda fans.

Al Ain players Sufian Rahimi, Khaled Issa and Nasser Al Shukaili were also fined Dh25,000 each for not abiding by the rules.

On Sunday, (March 13) the Public Prosecutors in Abu Dhabi had ordered for the arrest of all football fans who were part of the riots at the match between Al Ain and Al Wahda clubs that took place on Saturday.

Videos that circulated on social media showed several fans fighting as they jumped from the stands during the Adnoc Pro League title race.

In the game at Al Nahyan Stadium, Al Ain defeated close challengers, Al Wahda, 1-0 to extend their lead at the top of the table to seven points.

