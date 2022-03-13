UAE: Arrest orders issued for rioters at Al Ain vs Al Wahda football match

Robinho was among a group of six men accused of taking part in the rape of an Albanian woman celebrating her 23rd birthday in a Milan nightclub
Football3 weeks ago
Public prosecutors in Abu Dhabi have ordered for the arrest of all football fans who were part of the riots at the match between Al Ain and Al Wahda clubs on Saturday.
The Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution has reaffirmed that it will respond firmly in accordance with the established legal procedures against those who caused the riots and violated the laws and regulations.
Officers have stressed the need for sportsmanship among club fans, and not to endanger the lives and safety of others.
The UAE law calls for protection of all individuals, and sets strict penalties for violating specific laws and regulations in such cases, in order to ensure the security and safety of members of society, said prosecutors.
ismail@khaleejtimes.com
Robinho was among a group of six men accused of taking part in the rape of an Albanian woman celebrating her 23rd birthday in a Milan nightclub
Football3 weeks ago
The UAE are in third place in Group A of the third round of Asia's preliminaries for November's World Cup finals with two games remaining
Football3 weeks ago
The 81-year-old football legend had surgery to remove a tumour in September 2021.
Football3 weeks ago
Liverpool are nine points behind City with one game in hand
Football3 weeks ago
Ronaldo has now failed to score in any of his last six appearances — something he has not endured at club level since January 2009
Football3 weeks ago
Chelsea have now won 18 major trophies since 2003 when Abramovich bought the club
Football3 weeks ago
Chelsea beat the Copa Libertadores champions 2-1 after extra time in the game in Abu Dhabi.
Football1 month ago
While Palmeiras were given a direct entry into the semifinals of the competition, Al Ahly beat Monterrey 1-0 to book their place in the semifinal
Football1 month ago