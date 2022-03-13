UAE: Arrest orders issued for rioters at Al Ain vs Al Wahda football match

Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution to firmly respond in accordance with the established legal procedures.

Players in action at the match on Saturday. (Twitter)

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Sun 13 Mar 2022, 11:38 AM Last updated: Sun 13 Mar 2022, 12:06 PM

Public prosecutors in Abu Dhabi have ordered for the arrest of all football fans who were part of the riots at the match between Al Ain and Al Wahda clubs on Saturday.

The Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution has reaffirmed that it will respond firmly in accordance with the established legal procedures against those who caused the riots and violated the laws and regulations.

Officers have stressed the need for sportsmanship among club fans, and not to endanger the lives and safety of others.

The UAE law calls for protection of all individuals, and sets strict penalties for violating specific laws and regulations in such cases, in order to ensure the security and safety of members of society, said prosecutors.

ismail@khaleejtimes.com