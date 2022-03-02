Abu Dhabi: Students to return to active lifestyle with ADEK Sports Cup

The tournament offers a one-of-a-kind opportunity to enhance their fitness

Photos supplied

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Wed 2 Mar 2022, 3:52 PM

Abu Dhabi’s education regulator has launched a new sports initiative with an aim to encourage students to be physically active and healthier, and improve their academic achievements.

Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (Adek) has introduced ADEK Sports Cup – a comprehensive annual sports tournament for private and charter schools. It seeks to motivate students to try different sports disciplines and increase their physical activity.

This weekend, 64 teams of more than 1,000 students aged 12 to 14 years will compete in a football tournament. In future, ADEK Sports Cup will expand to other sports disciplines.

“We launched the ADEK Sports Cup to encourage students and facilitate a return to a healthy and active lifestyle. We are confident that such activities will have a positive impact on students’ psychological, physical, and social wellbeing, which in turn will help enhance their academic performance,” said Adek’s Undersecretary Amer Al Hammadi.

The tournament offers students a one-of-a-kind opportunity to enhance students’ fitness and endurance through intensive training from qualified football coaches.

“The ADEK Sports Cup is part of a wider strategy to strengthen the important role of physical education within Abu Dhabi’s holistic and comprehensive education ecosystem. We encourage students to exercise and maintain their physical and mental health. Our goal is to identify potentially talented athletes in Abu Dhabi, to help them unlock their strengths and realize their full potential in the areas of their interests,” Al Hammadi added.

Teams of boys and girls will play at the Zayed Cricket Stadium this Saturday and Sunday. The two finalists in each category will take the field in the finals to be held at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium on March 20.

The venue recently hosted the prestigious Fifa Club World Cup and students will be able to enjoy a professional experience in the 38,000-seat stadium, which is home to Al Jazira Sports Club.

The Covid-19 precautionary measures will be adhered to during the tournament, which is open to the public. There will be a variety of entertainment activities, including prizes for the best supporters as well as for the participating football teams.

ALSO READ: