UAE: Minister invites nations to emulate Emirates' model for peaceful co-existence

Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi said that the country also seeks to build bridges of cooperation globally on the basis of mutual respect

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Sun 19 Feb 2023, 5:04 PM

Nations need to emulate UAE’s model of tolerance and peaceful coexistence to consolidate security, stability, and peace throughout the world, a top UAE government official has told the defence conference in Abu Dhabi.

In his keynote speech at the opening of the International Defence Conference (IDC 2023) on Sunday, Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, UAE’s Minister of State for Defence Affairs, invited nations all over the world to reflect on the model of tolerance and peaceful coexistence offered by the UAE, as it embraces communities from all countries and cultures, where they live and work in peace and harmony on its soil.

“The country also seeks to build bridges of cooperation with nations of the world on the basis of mutual respect,” he said.

“Despite the instability and turmoil surrounding the region for more than 50 years, the UAE has continued to face challenges effectively and has never stopped making progress and achievements because its leadership has maintained security and peace in cooperation with its neighbours and the international community.”

The one-day conference was held at the Adnoc Business Center ahead of the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) and NAVDEX exhibitions, which run from February 20 to 24 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (Adnec).

The ADNEC Group organised the conference, in cooperation with the Ministry of Defence and in strategic partnership with the Tawazun Council, was attended by more than 1,800 leaders and key officials representing defence, security, academic and corporate entities across the world.

Al Bowardi noted that there was no doubt that “we live today in an era full of turmoil as a result of rapid development and excessive reliance on advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, neurotechnology, biotechnology and tangible reality, which has left an impact on social and economic concepts, including achieving security.”

He added: “Action is needed to keep pace with this reality, as well as examining how the increasing integration of technologies in the workplace is changing approaches to talent development and human capital management, as well as examining emerging technologies for modern military operations and the future of warfare.”

The minister pointed out that the UAE believes in the need for concerted international and regional efforts to establish security so that together they can instil stability in the countries of the region and the world. “This, in turn, provides an opportunity to advance the national economy in our countries and contribute to achieving local, regional and global development,” said Al Bowardi, adding that security comes as a top priority because it allows societies to live in dignity and in an environment of safety.

“Security provides an opportunity for our governments to build fruitful cooperation between our countries. It contributes to conflict resolution through dialogue and understanding, leading to global peace, as well as pushing progress and prosperity forward,” he said.

Major General Staff Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Higher Organizing Committee for IDEX and NAVDEX exhibitions and the International Defence Conference, said: "The UAE, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE, is working towards achieving stability and human security in the UAE and the world. Our country is striving to become a pioneering model by overcoming challenges and achieving civilised progress. We want to be a distinguished destination for peaceful coexistence."

He added: “The International Defence Conference provides a strategic platform that brings together elite leaders and decision-makers from across the world to exchange constructive views and ideas on global issues and come up with proper solutions to achieve stability, peace and international security.”

The conference included four-panel discussions that covered the social and economic impacts and risks of widespread adoption of new technologies, talent development and human capital management, and the impact of emerging technologies on modern operations and the future of warfare.

Officials have invited people to visit IDEX 2023, so they can get the opportunity to learn about the latest technologies, weapons and equipment that contribute to establishing security and peace and enhancing opportunities for joint defence cooperation between countries by consolidating the concepts of deterrence.

