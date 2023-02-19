Ground report: Photos of the second field hospital set up by UAE to help Turkey quake victims

The hospital’s director reportedly suspected that a nurse who was taking pictures of the infant was planning to kidnap her, and kicked him out of the hospital
The devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria killed over 46,000 people and brought about unimaginable destruction in the region. The UAE has launched multiple aid campaigns, sending supplies, search-and-rescue teams, medical personnel and even setting up field hospitals to treat the victims.
The country has recently set up the second hospital there, which was established in about 5 days. It can accommodate 200 patients simultaneously, with 2 intensive care units, 20 beds, and 12 private in-patient wards. The hospital has an area of 2,000 square meters and has two operating rooms, as well as laboratory and x-ray services. Local Turkish doctors and nurses will be looking after the overall operation of the hospital.
The hospital is equipped with all the required high-tech equipment, making it a full-fledged facility. Specialist doctors, who were practising in hospitals in the province before the earthquake, will be taking charge here.
Many dignitaries, including Saeed Thani Hareb Al Dhaheri, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the Republic of Turkey, Brigadier Sarhan M Al Neyadi, head of the medical corps, Yasin Öztürk, Hatay District Governor, Mehmet Hacioglu, Mayor of Hatay attended the inauguration along with the residents, who were delighted to get a new hospital in the region.
