More than 1,800 global leaders, decision-makers at Abu Dhabi’s defence conference

Idex and Navdex have occupied an important position on the calendar of international defence events

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Sat 18 Feb 2023, 7:46 PM

Naval vessels have arrived at Adnec Marina and the exhibition centre in Abu Dhabi is all set to host the Idex and Navdex from Monday. Before the much-awaited twin exhibitions, more than 1,800 global leaders and decision makers will kick off the International Defence Conference at Adnoc Business Centre on Sunday.

The International Defence Exhibition and Conference (Idex), which takes place biennially, will be marking its 30th anniversary since its first launch in 1993, and its 12th anniversary of Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (Navdex) since its launch in 2011.

Held under the patronage of the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the two exhibitions have occupied an important position on the calendar of international defence events.

Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, underlined that the UAE has become a successful and inspiring role model of excellence and leadership in various fields and sectors, especially defence, where it achieved qualitative success.

“The exhibitions are two of the largest and most important defence events in the world to showcase the latest military products, innovations, equipment and technologies in the land, sea and air domains,” Al Bowardi noted.

Faisal Al Bannai, Chairman of EDGE Group, said that for three decades, Idex has mirrored the growth of the UAE as a “watchful eye” on the defence sector.

Meanwhile, the first batch of seven naval vessels of different sizes and uses have reached Adnec Marina. Commodore Rashid Al-Muhaisni, Chairman, Organising Committee for Navdex 2023, said: “The current edition of Navdex will witness the participation of a number of naval vessels from eight countries, which include Pakistan, Bahrain, the UK, Italy, China, India, and the UAE.”

Meanwhile, the defence conference is expected to see the participation of a large number of leaders and officials from regional and international defence and security companies.

The conference will be inaugurated by Al Bowardi and will be held under the theme ‘Adaption, Exploration, Transformation: Reimagining Security, Society, and the Human Experience in an Age of Disruption’.

It will include four panel discussions that cover the social and economic impacts and risks of widespread adoption of new technologies, talent development and human capital management, and impact of emerging technologies on modern operations and the future of warfare.

More than 17 speakers are set to participate in the conference, including leaders, ministers, and senior officials in the defence sector from around the world.

While the conference will be held at ADNOC Business Centre, the five-day exhibitions starting from Monday will be at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).