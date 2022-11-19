KT Desert Drive: Tips that can help you stay hydrated when out in the sand dunes

Films condense the writer’s emotions, says a literary critic, and being true to a culture is the 'very essence' of making successful cinema
The weather is getting cooler and friendlier but that should not be an excuse for setting sail in the desert without enough supply of drinking water. Even at the highs of early 30s right now, the strong sun can sap energy levels fast and leave you exhausted.
This year, Khaleej Times’ Desert Drive is taking its readers and participants to the dunes of Ras Al Khaimah. Even though there will be enough supplies available at the campsite, we recommend our participants stay well hydrated and carry water for their journey.
Al Ain Water, one of UAE’s leading bottled water brands, is this year’s water sponsor for the drive. The bottled water is produced by the Abu Dhabi based Al Ain Food & Beverages PJSC, an Agthia Group company.
“It is one of the region’s leading food and beverage companies with a proven track record of delivering high-quality products since 2004. With a strong heritage of purity and natural goodness, Al Ain Water is recognised as the preferred brand of choice among consumers. Al Ain Water has the right balance of minerals to make sure you stay healthy and hydrated,” said the company’s spokesperson.
Lack of water in the body is just one of the several reasons that causes dehydration. The other significant reason is the depletion of electrolytes. Depleted levels of essential salts like sodium, potassium, and magnesium can affect energy levels and metabolism of the body.
These minerals aid motor, digestive and neurological functions, and when depleted or over-consumed, they throw our bodies into a state of imbalance.
It’s important to consume fluids as often as possible throughout the day. So, while you are preparing for this year’s Desert Drive, let’s keep our hydration levels in check, too. Fresh fruits and vegetables replenish water and electrolytes in the body naturally. Some of the best-hydrating foods include celery, cucumbers, green bell peppers, iceberg lettuce, radishes, strawberries, cantaloupe, tomatoes, radishes, and watermelon.
The KT Desert Drive 2022 is happening on November 26. You can log on to https://ktdesertdrive.com/ to register for an enthralling experience.
