Dubai to transform into food heaven next month for culinary celebration

The largest annual culinary celebration in the Middle East is all set to happen right here in Dubai!
The 10th edition of the Dubai Food Festival (DFF) is scheduled to return next month, with a thrilling line-up of gastronomic events and experiences. From April 21 to May 7 2023, the city will offer up interesting and unique culinary experiences for foodies.
Dubai’s food scene has undergone an incredible transformation over the last decade, establishing the city as a leading global gastronomy hub and reinforcing its position as the food capital of the world. The number of restaurants in the city has more than doubled during this period, from approximately 5,500 in 2013 to over 13,000 in 2023, indicating the significant expansion of the food sector.
Food trucks and beach-side eateries may not have been a part of Dubai’s gastronomy scene ten years ago, but the destination has since witnessed the emergence of exciting food concepts, pop-up dining events, hidden gem locations, farm-to-table dining experiences, and quirky food halls. These diverse and unique experiences are celebrated at DFF. In addition, the city’s exceptional culinary talent has been recognised by global awards such as the Michelin Guide Dubai, Gault&Millau UAE guide, and MENA’s 50 Best Restaurants.
Dubai Restaurant Week made its debut during DFF 2016, providing exclusive dining experiences at some of the city’s top restaurants and offering a chance to savour Dubai’s diverse culinary offerings at value prices. The gastronomy sector in Dubai has experienced significant growth, particularly in the thriving homegrown culinary industry that is putting the city on the global culinary map. These developments are evidence of the flourishing gastronomy sector in Dubai, and the upcoming 10th edition of the DFF promises to be an exciting display of the city’s diverse and evolving culinary landscape.
The 2023 Dubai Food Festival will be the biggest and most exciting yet, with a diverse range of events and activities for food enthusiasts to enjoy.
- Culinary Workshops: Masterclasses with acclaimed chefs, Caviar and Oyster shucking classes, children’s cooking sessions, foodie tours, top Chefs’ Tables, Degustation Dinners, DFF Food Tours, and much more.
- Dubai Restaurant Week: The festival favourite returns from 27 April to 8 May, with exclusive set menus and discounted prices at 50 of the city’s top restaurants, including 3 Fils, Torno Subito by Massimo Bottura, Gordan Ramsay’s Bread Street Kitchen, Demon Duck by Alvin Leung, Ariana’s Persian Kitchen, Akira Back, Coya, Clap, Roka, Carnival by Tresind, and Reif Japanese Kushiyaki.
- Etisalat Beach Canteen: Located behind Sunset Mall, the popular canteen makes a comeback during the 17-day event, showcasing homegrown foodie outlets.
- 10 Dirham Dish: To celebrate the festival’s 10th anniversary, participating restaurants and cafés will offer their classic and signature dishes for only AED10 throughout the festival.
Tourists and residents will have the opportunity to explore the city’s diverse range of culinary excellence and exceptional dining locations during the event. The complete schedule for DFF will be disclosed in the coming weeks, with reservations scheduled to open in early April.
