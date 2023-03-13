Look: Dubai school students put up beautiful performances to welcome spring season

Indian's Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore started the tradition of celebrating the colourful festival at Shantiniketan university founded by him

Students in a Dubai school welcomed the colourful season of spring with music, songs and dance. Gems Legacy School and Malhaar Centre for Performing Arts have started a new initiative to celebrate sustainability with Vasant Utsav - spring Festival.

The first edition of this initiative was celebrated on Monday (March 13) morning at the school's Garhoud, Dubai campus. Students put up a stunning performance keeping the 'spring theme' in mind.

“At Gems Legacy School, sustainability is the way of life and Vasant or spring means new season, new life, and new beginnings. Vasant Utsav is about celebrating Mother Earth and showing our gratitude towards her through music and dance,” said Asha Alexander- Principal and Executive Leader Climate Change, Gems Education, Gems Legacy School.

“Traditionally, on this day teachers and students greet each other with flowers and colours and celebrate the day with music and dance. Indian performing art forms have a beautiful and myriad repertoire related to this occasion. The students showcased some centuries old legendary compositions and dance movements curated by Malhaar for this occasion,” said Jogiraj Sikidar, Founder and Director of Malhaar.

“Malhaar Centre for Performing Arts has been our cultural training partner for the last three years. They train our students in various Indian performing art forms as part of our core subjects. Hence, our collaboration to give life to Vasant Utsav (spring festival) was a natural progress,” added Asha Alexander.

“While planning Vasant Utsav, we took our cues from the famous university in India, Shantiniketan. Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore started the beautiful tradition of celebrating spring festival at the revered university founded by him”, added Jogiraj Sikidar.

The school wants to make this an annual event with the involvement of the parents.

“We plan to make Vasant Utsav an annual affair. Parents will join our students to celebrate this beautiful occasion. The school will be decorated with flowers and kites. Apart from the music and dance, parents will take part in kite making activities”, added Asha Alexander.

