Interfaith Iftar, Spartan challenge for kids: New Ramadan activities, initiatives announced in Dubai

The Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai has announced activities for this year’s Ramadan. These are aimed at spreading the values of brotherhood and peaceful coexistence among citizens and residents through the principles of the Quran and Sunnah.
The Ramadan Dubai initiative for this year includes many activities, events and initiatives.
The Dubai Reciters event will host a group of reputed ‘Qaris’ (a person who recites the Quran with the proper rules of recitation) from the UAE and around the world.
Jassim Muhammad Al Khazraji, acting executive director of the Islamic Affairs Sector and Head of the Dubai reciters team, said: “Dubai Reciters event is held to revive the Sunnah of the Prophet (PBUH) and strengthen the pioneering role of the mosque as a centre of faith.”
The Dubai Reciters programme will be held across eight mosques with 84 reciters participating.
The masjids where the Quran will be recited are:
Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum Mosque, Zabeel
Sheikha Hind Bint Maktoum Bin Juma Al Maktoum Mosque, Zabeel
Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Mosque, Business Bay
Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Mosque, Al Hudaiba area
Al Qasr Mosque, Hatta
Muhammad Khamis Al Badi, Mirdif
The Parents’ Mosque, Al Mamzar (Maktoum Center students)
Hussain Ali Yateem Al Barsha South Mosque (Maktoum Center students)
“There is another programme entitled ‘Selected Readers’ which will hold Tarawih prayers in 20 mosques, where 50 reciters will take turns, with equal voices, throughout the holy month,” Al Khazraji said.
Dr Hamad bin Sheikh Ahmed Al-Shaibani, Director General of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, said that the UAE represents a unique model of tolerance, human brotherhood, and acceptance, which is much needed in the world now.
These are the events that will be held:
- Religious lectures and lessons at all mosques in Dubai
- Women's lectures in various mosques in the emirate
- The Ramadan Symposium and the Ramadan Academic course will be conducted
- Television and radio programmes
- Expo lectures in coordination with Expo City within the neighbourhood
- Employee Quran memorizer competition and a contest to test knowledge about Ramadan
These are the initiatives to be introduced this Ramadan:
- Hala Ramadan initiative: This is an event in Barsha Heights - Tecom area in coordination with Dubai Municipality, targeting all segments of society, to spread the spirit of coexistence and compassion. The activities for the first three days under this initiative will include educational and religious lectures in foreign languages and a group breakfast for two thousand people daily.
- The Breakfast Together Initiative: This is an initiative directed to 200 education leaders from the principals of public and private schools and universities, to gather for Iftar at Dubai Expo City, planned on the third Sunday of Ramadan on April 9, 2023.
- At One Table: In cooperation with the Federal Youth Authority, this initiative aims to invite Emirati and foreign youth to Suhoor meal, involving a dialogue session for 50 people. This will be held at the Youth Center - Emirates Towers on the 21st of Ramadan.
- Dubai Pulse: This is a women’s initiative that aims to communicate between generations of sustaining Emirati values. This initiative brings together three successive generations, or what is known as the extended family. It will showcase the culture transfer from grandmother to granddaughter in a family atmosphere full of memories and stories of Ramadan in the previous era. This will be held twice in the neighbourhood councils, with participation from other communities.
- Dubai Iftar: It aims to gather all representatives and leaders of different faith residing in Dubai at one table for Iftar, with the participation of members of the diplomatic and consular bodies in the emirate and will be held on 11 Ramadan - April 2, 2023.
- The Spartan Challenge: A sporting activity for children, instilling the value of doing good.
