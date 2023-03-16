Ramadan 2023 in UAE: Remote work announced on Fridays in third emirate

Visitors will be able to participate in activities for the entire family under the theme 'Ramadan Nights'
Following the UAE President's directive on the federal employee's shifts for the holy month of Ramadan, the Ajman government on Thursday announced remote work on Fridays for its staff.
In a circular, the emirate's human resources department said 70 per cent of employees may work remotely and 30 per cent would be present on site every Friday throughout the holy month.
It also confirmed the official work hours for Ajman's local government entities: 9am to 2.30pm, Monday to Thursday; and 9am to 12pm on Fridays.
The department added that agencies working shifts round the clock should specify the start and end of their staff's schedules, based on their operations.
Ajman is the third emirate to have adopted the remote work policy for Ramadan.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, on Wednesday approved the same rule for the emirate's government staff.
Abu Dhabi Government employees will also be following the 70-30 remote work-on-site ratio on Fridays.
