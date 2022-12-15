DSF to showcase most diverse and dynamic line-ups of artists ever to perform at festival

Musical extravaganza to kick-off on December 16 at Coca-Cola arena

By Web Desk Published: Thu 15 Dec 2022, 4:47 PM

This year's Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) is showcasing one of the most diverse and dynamic line-ups of performers ever in its 28-year history.

Award-winning Egyptian singers Mohamed Hamaki and Ahmed Saad will be kick-starting the season with a performance at Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena on December 16. .

From December 19 to 24, some of the world's leading performers will seen in action on stage at the World Tennis League at Coca-Cola arena. The musical extravaganza begins with Grammy award-winning star DJ Tiesto December 19. The following evening, Nigerian afrobeat king Wizkid will take to the stage on December 20.

R&B icon NE-YO will be performing some of his biggest tracks in his first live performance in Dubai on December 21. Then on December 22, making his debut in town is none other than the world leading music producer, Deadmau5.

Multi-talented Egyptian star Mohammed Ramadan will perform his hits on December 23. Marking the end of the concerts is Dutch dance music connoisseur Armin Van Buuren on December 24.

Tickets for all the World Tennis League matches and nightly performances start at Dh199 and are available at VisitDubai.com.

Also set to perform for two unmissable nights is Arabic singer, composer, and songwriter Kadhim Al Sahir at the Dubai Opera December on 23 and 24. Tickets are available on VisitDubai.com and start at Dh550.

Dance music sensation Martin Garixx will deliver an exciting set at the Coca-Cola Arena on December 30. Tickets start from Dh175.

Dubai Beats

Dubai Beats is returning for its second edition, with two days of an eclectic musical experience, at Dubai Media City, with more than 11 artists from different genres and styles performing at the event. Popular social-media artists will get the chance to perform for the first time on the Dubai Beats stage on January 6 and 7. Tickets are available on Platinumlist with prices starting at Dh120.

Last but not least, Tunes DXB returns from6 to 15 January with performances spread across 12 locations across the city, showcasing local artists, including Hamdan Al Abri, Alya Al Ali, Maitha Al Mansoori, Shebani, and more, with daily performances from 5 pm to 11 pm.

