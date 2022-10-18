Dubai Shopping Festival dates, drone show announced

The 46-day event will feature entertainment, big-name concerts, fashion exclusives, shopping deals, hotel offers and raffles, among others

Supplied photos

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 18 Oct 2022, 3:45 PM

The Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) will return for its 28th edition from December 15, 2022, to January 29, 2023. The 46-day event will feature entertainment, big-name concerts, fashion exclusives, shopping deals, hotel offers and raffles, among others.

Organised by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the upcoming edition of DSF will also have the Drones Light Show. As its name suggests, the drone show sees a swarm of drones take to the night sky to put up up a stunning light and sound display.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said: “The 28th edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival is another opportunity for visitors from around the world to visit Dubai and enjoy the longest running shopping festival of its kind. DSF has grown from a key sales event to an annual celebration of the very best the city has to offer.

This DSF, we invite everyone to celebrate and relish in the diverse experiences encompassing entertainment, gastronomy, shopping and leisure. In collaboration with our partners and retailers, we are looking forward to yet another season of world-class experiences and creating unforgettable memories.”

ALSO READ: