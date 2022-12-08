Win apartment in Downtown, Dh1 million: Dubai Shopping Festival to kick off on Dec 15 with massive prizes, discounts

Festival will also feature unique dining experiences, concerts by world-class musicians and tennis duels

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Thu 8 Dec 2022, 7:44 PM Last updated: Thu 8 Dec 2022, 8:39 PM

A Dh1 million grand prize, a new Nissan Patrol and an apartment in Downtown are just some of the many prizes awaiting shoppers in the city when the Dubai Shopping Festival kicks off on December 15.

The world’s longest-running retail festival will run until January 29, 2023 for an action-packed 46 days.

Over 800 participating brands across 3,500 outlets will offer up to 75 per cent reductions throughout the period.

The festival will also see some of the world’s best New Year’s Eve celebrations, unique dining experiences, and live concerts by regional and international music icons.

“The Dubai Shopping Festival is not just the world’s longest-running retail festival, but also its best,” said Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment

“This DSF, we invite everyone to celebrate with us and explore the diverse experiences across entertainment, gastronomy, shopping, leisure and lifestyle that only Dubai can deliver.”

Win gold

Life changing raffles have been a feature of DSF ever since the first edition in 1994 and this year it is no different. The Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group’s raffle will give shoppers purchasing Dh500 worth of gold, diamond or pearl jewellery, from participating outlets, a chance to win 250 grams of gold.

The DSF Mega Raffle ticket will give shoppers a chance to win a brand new Nissan Patrol and Dh100,000 in cash daily.

Shoppers at participating malls can win up to Dh1 million when they shop for over Dh200 between December 15 and January 29. Shoppers spending a minimum of Dh500 from at any of the 10 participating brands can win TVs, iPhones, gold and jewellery sets at the daily DSF Lucky Receipt raffle.

Idealz is presenting over 200 raffle draws, including the DSF Mega Raffle and DSF Grand Prize which will be an apartment in Downtown Dubai.

Fireworks displays and drone show

Staring December 16 until January 29, there will be daily DSF fireworks displays by the Al Zarooni group at Burj Al Arab, Bluewaters, Dubai Creek, Al Seef, Dubai Frame, Dubai Festival City Mall, and JBR at 8:30 or 9 pm.

The DSF Drone Show will host two all-new themed shows: Dubai Shopping Festival and The Future of Dubai, inspired by the 2040 vision. The show will wow spectators with original music composed for the spectacle and the most advanced 3D drone technology available. Shows will be held twice daily throughout DSF at 7 pm and 10 pm at The Beach and Bluewaters, opposite Jumeirah Beach Residence.

On New Year’s Eve, the show timings will be at 8 pm and 11 pm. Laser shows will take place on December 23-24, January 13-14, and January 27-28.

Live concerts

The COREUNITY Festival will take place at Hatta with incredible music and wellness events from January 13 to 15, 2023. Arabic music singer, composer and songwriter Kadim Al Sahir will perform live at the Dubai Opera on23 and 24 December at 9 pm. Iconic Hollywood film music composer Hans Zimmer and his 45-piece band, orchestra, and dancers will give a sensational show on January 27, 2023 at the Coca-Cola Arena for the closing weekend of the shopping festival.

Pop-up shopping experiences

The DSF Daily Surprises are back with incredible deals from different brands each day of the festival, with deals revealed only 24 hours before they go live. The free-to-attend DSF Markets will bring outdoor and pop-up community shopping experiences at iconic locations across the city, including the Al Seef market at Dubai Creek and the DSF Market at Al Muraqqabat.

The annual Etisalat MOTB, the original alternative shopping concept for Dubai, celebrates its 10th year and will take place from January 19 to 29. It will celebrate homegrown food and beverage and retail vendors with on-ground activities alongside live entertainment by local and regional artists.

Tennis duels

In addition to this, 18 world-class tennis stars, including Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek, and Alexander Zvrev, will participate in the World Tennis League from December 19 to 24 at the Coca-Cola Arena. The daily duels on the court will be followed by musical extravaganzas featuring performances by world class artists including Tiesto, Wizkid and Ne-yo.

